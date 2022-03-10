Sale of sunflower oil rationed in local supermarkets

by RYAN ASQUEZ One of the wider consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a shortage of sunflower oil. Ukraine is a major exporter of this product, and the conflict is affecting supply lines.

According to news reports, supermarkets in neighbouring Spain are limiting the amount of sunflower oil that can be purchased per customer.After receiving reports that certain local supermarkets were also limiting the amount of sunflower oil that could be purchased per person per day, the PANORAMA team decided to investigate.

10-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR