WOMAN OF THE WEEK Caroline Dixon: Youth and Community Worker

by MEGAN STRINGER Caroline Dixon first moved to Gibraltar with her family nine years ago, and in the years since became a Youth and Community worker at Gibraltar Youth Service. At the end of February, Caroline retired, but throughout her time in the Youth Service has managed two youth clubs and led on numerous community projects.

Explaining a bit of background about herself, Caroline said: "I got involved in youth work in 1996, in the UK up until moving to Gibraltar in 2013. My husband wanted good weather, played golf and he moved his business here and when I look back, youth work wasn’t the same for me in the UK as it was when I first walked into it."

The 54-year-old noted that she stumbled into youth work initially and loved it, she loves working with young people therefore undertook a degree in Youth and Community Work at Southampton University.

11-03-22