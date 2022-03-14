Drivers panic buying petrol in Gibraltar due to Spanish hauliers’ strike

by PANORAMA reporter The end of last week saw extensive queues of vehicles at petrol stations, as word of an impending hauliers’ strike in Spain stoked fears over the availability and rising costs of petrol.

Diversions were set up by RGP Traffic Officers as a result of long queues at petrol stations on Friday morning.

PANIC BUYING

On Friday afternoon, a Government spokesperson confirmed that petrol availability in Gibraltar was being impacted as a result of local and Spanish consumers alike panic buying fuel.

