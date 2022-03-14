Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association launched

A Commonwealth Youth Association (GCYA) has been launched in Gibraltar with the aim of becoming a platform to empower, engage and provide a collective voice for our youth in respect of Commonwealth matters.

This follows the participation of young people from Gibraltar in meetings of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the Commonwealth Youth Forum over recent years. That involvement has sparked the interest of those delegates, and of others, in creating a movement in Gibraltar through which they can take such engagement forward.



There are 2.4 billion people in the Commonwealth, some 60% of whom are under the age of 30.

