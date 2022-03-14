Archives safeguard our history and memory as a community. The archivist is in effect a guardian of our past, a custodian of the documents which tell our story as a people.

Such is the role played by the team at the Gibraltar National Archives (GNA). To learn more about their work, we spoke to GNA Archivist Anthony Pitaluga.



GOVERNMENT ARCHIVIST

The first attempts to establish a government archive in British Gibraltar came in 1914, but it was not until 1969 that the GNA was established. The first Archivist was Mr Bill Cumming.

Anthony was appointed Government Archivist in 2014.



‘The role of the Gibraltar National Archives, and obviously the Gibraltar Archivist is the head, is primarily preservation’, Anthony explained.

