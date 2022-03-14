Vaccine clinic for 4th doses to continue into this week

The GHA have stated that more clinics are planned for this week for over 60’s to be able to receive the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines are being administered on an appointment basis, and walk-ins are not accepted. It is not known whether 4th doses may be rolled out to younger age groups in the future.



On Friday 10th March, 271 people had received the fourth dose of the vaccine, compared to the some 258 individuals who had received it on Monday 7th March; the first day of the rollout for the over 60’s age group commenced.

