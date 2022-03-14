ERS outings to be resumed

The Director of Public Health together with ERS and GHA professionals are delighted to announce that outings for residents will now be resumed. Currently the prevalence trend of COVID-19 cases in the community as well as hospital admissions are on the decrease, however, this is constantly under review.
It is still essential that families act responsibly so as not to expose or risk the wellbeing of residents when going out on outings as this can also impact the health of others within the care homes.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
14-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR