Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 14th March 2022
Total tests done: 522,840
Test results pending:213
Test results received: 522,627
Confirmed cases: 15,929 (+89)
Active cases: 242 (224: residents, 18: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,532 (+119)
Self-isolation: 326
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,888 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 65 new resident case in Gibraltar
today, 7 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,010
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,966
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 271
Booster: 30,693
