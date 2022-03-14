Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,888 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 65 new resident case in Gibraltartoday, 7 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,010Vaccines done (second dose): 40,966Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 271Booster: 30,693

