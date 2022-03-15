GCA feels let down by Government

Still no support from Government for Hospitality despite assurances after more than 2 months.

The Gibraltar Catering Association feels let down by the Government with regards to industry assistance that was promised due to the cancelling of parties and public discouragement to attend events in December due to Covid-19.



The internal communication from Government coupled with public announcement recommending that people shouldn’t attend Christmas parties cost the catering industry approximately £500,000 in revenue loss through bookings alone, this figure excludes revenue generated by walk-in customers.

