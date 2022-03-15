Government responds to catering sector

In fact, the Government has consistently assisted and supported the Catering Association throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. The Government’s assistance of the Catering Association is part of what the COVID costs are and part of the sums that make up the deficit that Gibraltar is today suffering.



Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has, nonetheless, already agreed to provide the following additional financial support measures for the catering sector, which arise from discussions with outgoing Catering Association chairman Gino Jimenez:

(1) Rent - A moratorium on rent increases will be provided for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022. This will apply to HMGoG commercial tenants as well as to private commercial tenants. This measure will be announced with retrospective effect and will now postpone any rent reviews to 1 April 2022.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR