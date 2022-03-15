Solidarity run raises thousands in support of Ukraine

Scores of runners donned blue and yellow face paint and running gear for a fundraising dash along the roads of Gibraltar.

Hundreds of runners pounded the pavements to raise over £2,000 for charity in Gibraltar.



The event saw over 200 runners take part in either a 3km or 5km run, which was organised by the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association and the Carpe Diem Running Club.



The funds will be donated to Ukrainian refugees evacuated to Gibraltar via the Rock’s Civil Contingencies department.

