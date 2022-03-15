Childline Gibraltar launches annual Blue Week at Loreto Convent School

Childline representative Ines gave a presentation to years 5 & 6. Pupils watched a video showing the Childline mascot ‘Charlie the Bear’ caring for young children around Gibraltar. They then reflected on what friendship is, how you can be a good friend, and what makes a bad friend? Pupils then wrote a short thank you letter to a friend, which some of the pupils read out to their peers.

