GHA congratulates District Nurses on retirements after long careers in service of Gibraltar

Clinical Nurse Manager, Suzanne Romero, said: ‘The District Nurse team is continuously at the frontline serving our community providing a robust and comprehensive service in extremely difficult and stressful circumstances, especially for the past two years since the Covid-19 pandemic. Their workload has increased substantially over the years and I only have words of praise and gratitude for this group of professional nurses who work over and above their call of duty. Both Anne Marie and Dominic have served the community with compassion and professionalism. They will be dearly missed by their colleagues and patients. Congratulations to both for a well-deserved retirement.’

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR