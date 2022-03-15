Local artist to host exhibition to raise funds for Ukraine

by MEGAN STRINGER To raise funds for Ukrainians in need, local artist Gail Francis-Tiron has organised ‘Artists for Peace’; an exhibition of donated artworks on auction by closed bids.

From 21st - 24th March from 11am to 6pm, the exhibition will be open at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.

Explaining the inspiration behind the exhibition, Gail said: "The inspiration was me feeling really bad for what is happening in Ukraine, like everybody else I suppose."

However, it was seeing the recent reports of the street artist who self-sabotaged his own mural in Gibraltar with an anti-war message that gave Gail the push to think of the idea. She said: "He [the artist] said something that struck home. He said ‘I want to paint peace, and when I finish this mural I am going to raise money for Ukraine by selling paintings’.

"That stuck in my head - I thought what a great idea, as Gibraltar always rallies around when there is an emergency. I put an idea out on my art Facebook page and said who would want to be involved in an exhibition. And the response was fantastic. So I arranged the exhibition" the artist said.

