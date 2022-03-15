Local artist to host exhibition to raise funds for Ukraine
From 21st - 24th March from 11am to 6pm, the exhibition will be open at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.
Explaining the inspiration behind the exhibition, Gail said: "The inspiration was me feeling really bad for what is happening in Ukraine, like everybody else I suppose."
However, it was seeing the recent reports of the street artist who self-sabotaged his own mural in Gibraltar with an anti-war message that gave Gail the push to think of the idea. She said: "He [the artist] said something that struck home. He said ‘I want to paint peace, and when I finish this mural I am going to raise money for Ukraine by selling paintings’.
"That stuck in my head - I thought what a great idea, as Gibraltar always rallies around when there is an emergency. I put an idea out on my art Facebook page and said who would want to be involved in an exhibition. And the response was fantastic. So I arranged the exhibition" the artist said.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Government responds to catering sector
- GCA feels let down by Government
- Local artist to host exhibition to raise funds for Ukraine
- GHA congratulates District Nurses on retirements after long careers in service of Gibraltar
- Childline Gibraltar launches annual Blue Week at Loreto Convent School
- Solidarity run raises thousands in support of Ukraine
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- ERS outings to be resumed