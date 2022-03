Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 261 (243: residents, 18 visitors)Recovered cases: 15,569 (+37)Self-isolation: 352Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,932 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 46 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 18 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,012Vaccines done (second dose): 40,969Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 271Booster: 30,904

15-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR