Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 15th March 2022
Total tests done: 523,585
Test results pending:217
Test results received: 523,368
Confirmed cases: 15,993 (+64)
Active cases: 261 (243: residents, 18 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,569 (+37)
Self-isolation: 352
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,932 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 46 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 18 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,012
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,969
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 271
Booster: 30,904
