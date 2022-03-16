Launch of National Theatre foundation

by PANORAMA reporters This week saw the launch of the National Theatre Foundation at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The Foundation is an independent charity which has been established to fundraise for the Gibraltar National Theatre Project. The project already received Outline Planning Permission, but now requires funding.

The event included performances from Stylos Dance Studio, Adi Dhanwani, Andrea and Isabelle Simpson and the GAMPA cast of Legally Blonde the Musical.

There was also a presentation featuring details of the National Theatre Project.

16-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR