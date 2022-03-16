Miss Gibraltar 2021 reminisces on time in Miss World

by MEGAN STRINGER Due to the ongoing pandemic, there was no Miss Gibraltar pageant held in 2021, therefore the 1st Princess from the 2019 pageant, Janice Sampere, was crowned Miss Gibraltar 2021.

This meant she would compete in the Miss World pageant, which was being held in Puerto Rico in December of last year.

After months of preparations, Janice flew to the host country and began rehearsals for the main event, which was due to be held on December 16th, 2021.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR