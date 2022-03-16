GHA thanks local athletes after gruelling fundraising effort

The GHA is grateful to three local athletes who undertook a gruelling "5 in 5" endurance challenge in May last year in order to raise funds for the Cardiac Rehab Service.

Adrian Lopez, Charles Harrison and Kieron Alvarez successfully completed five Half Ironman triathlons over five consecutive days. Each Half Ironman involves a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run. The team were motivated by their goal to ‘give back’ to the Cardiac Rehab Service after Mr Alvarez’s recovery from a heart attack with their help and support. The £21,000 they raised have purchased new equipment for the Cardiac Rehab Gym.

