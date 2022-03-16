Reception for the Scouting and Girlguiding Organisations in Gibraltar

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos hosted a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour for the Scouting and Girlguiding organisations in Gibraltar.

A diverse group of people of all ages attended, to include present Commissioners Marie Bocarisa and Mark Rodriguez, leaders, members and volunteers.

His Worship praised the leaders who give of their time selflessly and voluntarily to ensure young people have opportunities to learn values, grow in confidence and meet people of different backgrounds who will become lifelong friends.

