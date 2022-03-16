Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 297 (275: residents, 22 visitors)Recovered cases: 15,588 (+19)Self-isolation: 398Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,991 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 45 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,055Vaccines done (second dose): 40,991Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 271Booster: 31,000

