Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 16th March 2022
Total tests done: 524,338
Test results pending:220
Test results received: 524,118
Confirmed cases: 16,053 (+60)
Active cases: 297 (275: residents, 22 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,588 (+19)
Self-isolation: 398
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,991 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 45 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,055
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,991
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 271
Booster: 31,000
