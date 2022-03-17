Gibraltar is standing tall with its allies across Europe in total condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but of course also has to deal with the fall out from the conflict.

Military intelligence had predicted Putin’s invasion in the lead up to when it happened on the morning of February 24.

It’s the latest episode in what has been an obsession for the Russian president in subjugating Ukraine, eight years after the annexation of Crimea.

Perhaps its an obsession that is rooted in Putin’s increasing disillusionment with the West, or entrenched in paranoia over Ukraine’s relationship with Nato and the West.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR