Launch of Natalio Langdon: A Lifetime in Architecture exhibition

by RYAN ASQUEZ An exhibition celebrating the work of local architect Natalio Langdon was launched at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates on Tuesday. Plans and drawings which he executed can be seen among the exhibits. This includes designs for familiar sights such as the now-demolished Queen’s Cinema, while the desk where he worked is also on display.

EXHIBITION

We spoke to Natalio Langdon’s son John, who is also an architect, about the exhibition.

‘We had all his drawings at home, and it was my younger sister Michelle who decided one day that we should really do something about it, we should record it so that it wouldn’t be lost forever’, he said.

‘So this idea is to make sure that he’s not forgotten forever, so we can record everything and everything will be kept’.



17-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR