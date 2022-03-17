Blood Donation Drive at Devil’s Tower Camp

by MEGAN STRINGER Earlier this month, the GHA called on the public to come forward and register their interest to donate blood, as part of its Brexit contingency planning to increase blood stock levels locally.

A blood donation drive took place this week at Devil’s Tower Camp at the Princess Royal Medical Centre to assist the GHA in collecting samples.

Organised by Lead Medical Assistant Tom Laws Submarines at the PRMC, he said: "I saw the GHA advertising it and obviously they need more blood. It is an easy thing to do and helps people in the long run. It was fine, it was just a little scratch on the skin."



