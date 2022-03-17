Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Self-isolation: 428Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,017 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 41 new resident case in Gibraltartoday, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,026Vaccines done (second dose): 41,101Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 271Booster: 31,112

16-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR