Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 17th March 2022
Total tests done: 524,939
Test results pending:222
Test results received: 524,717
Confirmed cases: 16,105 (+52)
Active cases: 326 (304: residents, 22 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,604 (+16)
Self-isolation: 428
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,017 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 41 new resident case in Gibraltar
today, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,026
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,101
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 271
Booster: 31,112
