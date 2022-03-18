Picardo’s push for safe cross border deal undeterred by negativity

As Chief Minister Fabian Picardo continues to negotiate a sovereignty neutral and beneficial EU-UK international treaty based on the New Year’s Eve Agreement of 2020, he has highlighted that these are the kind of difficulties that we would find ourselves in permanently, if the worst case scenario of a No Negotiated Outcome materialises and we crash out of Europe, like a pariah on the southernmost external fringe of the EU. Gibraltar has known this all along together with the fact that many more complications we have not yet seen, could rear their ugly head if there is no deal.

