Woman of the Week Sandie Gracia

by MEGAN STRINGER This week’s Woman of the Week is Sandie Gracia, Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services at the GHA.

Earlier this month, the GHA announced that Gibraltar needs to become self-sufficient when it comes to blood donations due to Brexit contingency measures, therefore called on the public to donate blood. PANORAMA spoke to Sandie about the blood drive and more.

When asked how, before Brexit, the GHA were getting bloods and platelets into Gibraltar, Sandie replied: "From a local perspective, we have always done a blood drive and we have our own donors. We have a blood bank set up with a database and they come in regularly to donate so we can always have stock within our blood bank itself.

"We have been building on that and we always encourage members of the public to come and sign up so we have plenty of stock within the hospital."



18-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR