Where have all our old values gone?

It is more than a question of survival, it is called passing the buck; this is more a matter of disregarding moves made to protect the citizenship from a bad news virus, to converting them instead into government IOU`s; as more and more we appear to be dealing with dissatisfaction on a grand scale locally, from all walks of life.

The setting up of modern health facilities which were sadly lacking in Gibraltar about twenty years ago, have mainly served to be denigrated by those who are intent on complaining and demanding more at any given chance they have. Complainants have become endemic to Gibraltar. I say this on behalf of a great many people locally, who in the past were not able to enjoy the quality of life available now, and how it makes them very angry when they hear others complaining of the many services available.

INSTANT

There was this instant when someone was heard to say at a bus stop, that they were exhausted, because although their relative in need of care was taken off their hands and looked after for most of the day, carers would not come in the evening and stay overnight.



