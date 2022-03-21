GHITA host British Sign Language Rally

Edgar Triay, Chairperson of GHITA explained the reasons behind hosting the rally. He said: “Today [Friday] is a special day in the UK as it is Sign Language Week, and it is also the 19th anniversary when British Sign Language was recognised as a language in the United Kingdom.“At the moment, the British Deaf Association are lobbying to have BSL to give it legal status. Both things is what we want to achieve here also in Gibraltar. In a way it is to remind people that we exist and we want the same protection as in the UK to be applied here, but also BSL is what brings us together.”

21-03-22