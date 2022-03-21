Permanent teacher & SNLSA compliment increased substantially

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce its continuing commitment to Gibraltar’s children and young people, and to its educational staff, as it increases the complement of permanent teachers and permanent Special Needs Learning Support Assistants (SNLSAs) in an unprecedented manner.

Government has taken the decision to increase the quota of permanent teachers from 374 to 471.This is a significant addition of 97 permanent mainscale teaching positions, an increase of 26%. The number of permanent teachers (excluding School Heads) at the time that the Government was first elected in 2011 was 299, representing an increase of 172 teachers given permanent contracts in ten years.The increase including senior teachers and Heads will go from 407 in financial year 2021/22 to 504 in 2022/23. This is a significant addition of the said 97 permanent teaching positions, which is an increase of 24% overall.

