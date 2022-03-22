Retirement of Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE

PANORAMA spoke with Emily on the occasion of her retirement from Clubhouse Gibraltar.‘I’m very privileged to have reached this milestone, having reached the goal that I had set myself of having new premises and reaching accreditation as well’, she said.‘I am very confident in my successor, the team that we have, and all the Clubhouse members, and how much we’ve progressed’.Her successor, Tania Aguilar, has been working as Clubhouse’s CEO for the past year while Emily served as its Executive Director. This transition ‘on the operational side of Clubhouse’, therefore, will be ‘seamless’.

