Round 7 of UK / EU talks next week

The Spanish Secretary of State for Europe Pascual Navarro Rios has said that the next round of negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU are expected next week.

Mr Navarro appeared before the Joint EU Committee of the Spanish Congress and Senate. He said he was also confident that given substantial progress at that meeting, the drafting of treaty text could commence.In his intervention, Spain’s Europe Minister said that the objective remained to make progress towards the creation of an area of shared prosperity.

23-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR