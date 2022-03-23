Chief Minister meets with Foreign Secretary Truss

Mr Picardo was in London to support the Royal Gibraltar Regiment on the occasion of their Royal public duties and took the opportunity to meet with the Foreign Secretary.During the meeting the Foreign Secretary and the Chief Minister were able to discuss matters outstanding in respect of the United Kingdom / European Union negotiation for a Treaty in relation to Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU. This was important given the upcoming round of talks due to be held as momentum continues for agreement to be finalised as soon as possible ahead of the Easter break if possible.

23-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR