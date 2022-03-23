FLASH Warning Heavy Rain



More prolonged heavy rain is expected to develop as we head through this evening and into the overnight period, with occasional torrential and perhaps thundery downpours, which could also be accompanied by some strong and squally winds, with accumulations of 50mm or so possible within a 6-hour period. At present, the highest risk looks between 9pm this evening and 4am tomorrow, with some improvement perhaps later in the night. Total accumulations over this

period could reach as high as 80mm or so. This warning will be kept under review and may be extended further.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with heavy rain expected to give some local flooding on prone roads and which may bring a risk of local flash flooding.

23-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR