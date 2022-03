The Minster for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has met with Paul Scully MP, Under - Secretary of State for Small Business.

The discussion focused on how small businesses had fared in Gibraltar, how Governments were assisting and postal services which is the other responsibility both Ministers have in common.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR