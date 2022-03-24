SPECIAL REPORT by PETER TABERNER Snooker fans can look forward to the return of the Gibraltar Open at the Europa Sports Complex after a two year absence, and this year’s tournament has the strongest field in its seven year history with the legendary Ronnie O’Sullivan competing for the first time.

The open will begin on March 24 in what will be three days of competition on the green baize. Hong Kong’s Marcu Fu won the inaugural Gibraltar Open back in 2015.A spokesman for WST said: “We are thrilled to be heading back to Gibraltar, one of our favourite locations on the global circuit.”“After missing out on the trip last year it will be exciting to return, especially for the players who love the atmosphere and beaches of Gibraltar, as well as the superb snooker venue.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR