Wear a Hat Day Gibraltar 2022

Photos of people wearing hats are usually shared on social media as part of this awareness campaign.Wear a Hat Day has been observed in Gibraltar for the past few years. To learn more about it, we spoke to Lynette Rodriguez, who is both the organiser of Gibraltar’s Wear a Hat Day as well as the local representative for the UK charity Brain Tumour Research.STARTING WEAR A HAT DAY‘In 2017 my son Giles, who was 9 years old at the time, was diagnosed with a brain tumour’, Lynette explained.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR