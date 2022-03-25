Wear a Hat Day Gibraltar 2022

FOCUS by RYAN ASQUEZ
Today is Wear a Hat Day. People will wear hats to raise awareness about brain tumours and brain tumour research as well as to raise funds for brain tumour charities.
Photos of people wearing hats are usually shared on social media as part of this awareness campaign.
Wear a Hat Day has been observed in Gibraltar for the past few years. To learn more about it, we spoke to Lynette Rodriguez, who is both the organiser of Gibraltar’s Wear a Hat Day as well as the local representative for the UK charity Brain Tumour Research.
STARTING WEAR A HAT DAY
‘In 2017 my son Giles, who was 9 years old at the time, was diagnosed with a brain tumour’, Lynette explained.
