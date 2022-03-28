Here we are once more

It’s very reassuring to hear of the Chief Minister and members of our Government`s meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, to discuss the ongoing negotiations over Gibraltar`s future relationship with the EU; and working together to try and achieve a “safe and secure” treaty between the UK and the EU, with regards to Gibraltar`s future relationship with the EU and Spain.

It`s also reassuring to continue hearing the words “Gibraltar`s sovereignty will not be compromised.” I wonder how Spain interprets these words.I say this because as we all well know by now, Spain has a particular way of understanding matters which doesn’t necessarily mean the same to us, or anyone else for that matter.There is now talk of the completion of negotiations not by Easter, as we had previously been led to believe, but that an agreement be reached before the end of the year.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR