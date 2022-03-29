Students given insight into Regiment life

by PANORAMA reporter Students from Westside School were invited to Devils Tower Camp on Monday to experience what life in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment is like. The Regimental Recruit and Initial Training Team, alongside the Reserve Recruiting Team and the Gym staff ran a youth experience afternoon with students, for Potential Cadets and to provide an insight into life as Regulars.

To begin, the Royal Gibraltar Recruitment Team gave the students a safety briefing and explained what they would be doing throughout the afternoon, followed by command tasks such as climbing through obstacles and underneath a net, simulating a real life obstacle course.The teenagers also participated in ‘Kim’s games’, which is a game or exercise played in which a selection of objects must be memorised. Items that the students had to try and remember included photographs, helmets, and pieces of military uniform.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR