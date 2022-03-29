Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 405 (396: residents, 9 visitors)Recovered cases: 16,179 (+75)Self-isolation: 505Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,345 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 45 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 wereclose contacts of an existing activecase.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,037Vaccines done (second dose): 41,285Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 278Booster: 33,472

