Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 29th March 2022
Total tests done: 531,848
Test results pending: 282
Test results received: 531,566
Confirmed cases: 16,773(+63)
Active cases: 405 (396: residents, 9 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,179 (+75)
Self-isolation: 505
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,345 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 45 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were
close contacts of an existing active
case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,037
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,285
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 33,472
29-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR