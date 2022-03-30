Carmen Gomez diary

The tiles on the pavement across the road at Waterport appear to have been already done, which is very promising; except the ones on the pavements opposite, at Water Gardens, are in great need of being changed; as they are a danger to the passers-by.

Touches on the Drama Festival

I sat watching the three plays at the Ince`s Hall on Friday evening, and digesting the contents of each.

During which I came to the realization that what I was a spectator to, had nothing to do with the Drama Festivals of yesteryear, and having come to that conclusion, I decided I needed to change my mindset to be more in tune with how things are done nowadays as otherwise, I would not be able to enjoy the spectacle on stage, and the actors ability to entertain us the audience.

