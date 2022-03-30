Library launches borrowing app to modernise services

by MEGAN STRINGER
A new reading initiative to encourage more people to read, become members of the library and modernise services has been launched by the John Mackintosh Hall Library.
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture launched the app ‘BorrowBox’, a free app where members of the library will be able to borrow eBooks and eAudiobooks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Speaking at the launch, CEO of GCS, Seamus Byrne, stated he was delighted to launch the extraordinary platform to the local community. He added that he hopes that the launch of the app will be a pro-active initiative to recruit more members to join.
