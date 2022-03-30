Change to COVID-19 self-isolation guidance for close contacts

In line with the Government’s COVID-19 Exit Strategy, as announced by the Chief Minister on 4th March 2022, the public is reminded that close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases are no longer required to self-isolate.

Anyone who believes that they have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case are advised to avoid contact with anyone they know who is at higher risk of becoming severely unwell if they are infected with COVID-19, especially those with a severely weakened immune system.

