Regiment attend reception at House of Commons

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Public Duties in London are well underway, and on Tuesday evening the RG were invited to a reception at the Official Residence of the speaker of the House of Commons.

The event was hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The MP is currently the President of the All-Party British Gibraltar Group in Parliament and was appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar in 2020.Addressing the Regiment, Sir Lindsay Hoyle stated that the reception for the Regiment brought together his three big passions; Gibraltar, the Armed Forces and British Overseas Territories.

31-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR