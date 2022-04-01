Royal Gibraltar Regiment Colours Ceremony

In what is only the third time that the Regiment has performed public duties in London, the RG took over from the Coldstream Guards at the famous Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday 21 March. Since then, they have spent the last few weeks guarding The Tower of London, St James’ Palace and Windsor Castle.

