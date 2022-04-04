Weather Advisory for Gale force winds (continuation) & Heavy Rain

Strong or Gale force Easterly winds will continue today with mean speeds 30 to 35 knots and gusts reaching between 40 to 50 knots, but which should ease through this evening and overnight to mean speeds of 22 to 28 knots with isolated Gusts to gale force 43 knots still possible, but which should ease below limits by morning.

Heavy Rain: Valid from 6pm today 04th to 6pm Tuesday 05 th April

Outbreaks of rain, prolonged at times, will continue to affect Gibraltar through this evening into tonight, and during Tuesday before turning more showery with a low risk of thunder, with the chance of some local heavy downpours increasing. This could see Rain Accumulations of 25mm fall within a 6- hour period, perhaps especially during Tuesday, while total Rain Accumulations over this period could reach between 30 to 50mm.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times.

This warning will be kept under review and may be extended or upgraded.

04-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR