Weather Advisory for Gale force winds (continuation) & Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain: Valid from 6pm today 04th to 6pm Tuesday 05th April
Outbreaks of rain, prolonged at times, will continue to affect Gibraltar through this evening into tonight, and during Tuesday before turning more showery with a low risk of thunder, with the chance of some local heavy downpours increasing. This could see Rain Accumulations of 25mm fall within a 6- hour period, perhaps especially during Tuesday, while total Rain Accumulations over this period could reach between 30 to 50mm.
Travel conditions will become difficult at times.
This warning will be kept under review and may be extended or upgraded.
