Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 343 (337: residents, 6 visitors)Recovered cases: 16,526 (+167)Self-isolation: 431Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 9Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,431 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 69 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 wereclose contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,043Vaccines done (second dose): 41,317Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 278Booster: 34,290

04-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR