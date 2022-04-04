Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 4th April 2022
Total tests done: 534,115
Test results pending: 233
Test results received: 533,882
Confirmed cases: 17,073 (+94)
Active cases: 343 (337: residents, 6 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,526 (+167)
Self-isolation: 431
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 9
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,431 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 69 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were
close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,043
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,317
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 34,290
