Showers will develop more widely across the area during this evening and overnight, becoming prolonged at times, with occasional heavy downpours and which may bring a risk of isolated thunder.

This could see 20-25mm falling in less than a 6-hour period, but with rainfall expected to stay below the Severe Weather threshold (50mm+ in 6 hours).Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.

05-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR