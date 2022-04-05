Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 5th April 2022
Total tests done: 534,517
Test results pending: 234
Test results received: 534,283
Confirmed cases: 17,120 (+47)
Active cases: 344 (337: residents, 7 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,579(+53)
Self-isolation: 425
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 8
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,431 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 34 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were
close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,044
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,328
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 34,682
05-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR