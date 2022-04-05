Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 5th April 2022 Total tests done: 534,517

Test results pending: 234

Test results received: 534,283

Confirmed cases: 17,120 (+47)



Active cases: 344 (337: residents, 7 visitors)

Recovered cases: 16,579(+53)

Self-isolation: 425

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 8

Deaths from COVID-19: 89

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 101

A total of 103,431 tests have been carried out so far in the

frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is

included in the above figures.

Of the 34 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were

close contacts of an existing active case.

Vaccines done (first dose): 42,044

Vaccines done (second dose): 41,328

Vaccines done (third dose): 264

Vaccines (fourth dose): 278

Booster: 34,682

