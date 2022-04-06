How does being anorexic affect your children?

So what does this mean for those children who are watching? Once you have had kids parents always want their children to have the things they never had. This generally means more good things, not to adopt any bad habits that you might have. You can see them watching when you struggle to eat a quarter of a sandwich or the way that you just have a few spoons out of their big plate of food. Did you ever question what this kind of exposure could do to the impressionable mind of a young child?Young children, teenagers and young adults are hugely influenced and affected by everything that their parents do and say around them. Negative words would result in negative conditioning and will most likely cause damage to their self esteem, image and self confidence. Some teens might even question if the reason they have an eating disorder has anything to do with the fact that their mother or father does.This doesn’t mean that either parent had any bad intentions or wanted to create such damage in their child but unfortunately it was the end result.

