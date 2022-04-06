HMGOG further response to NASUWT statement

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar considers that it is self-evident that the individuals at NASUWT who are running this campaign against senior officials in the Department of Education are doing so in their own, narrow and vindictive interest.

There is no other reasonable explanation for the vituperative way in which the teachers’ union is running this attempted public vilification of some officers, with scant if no regard for the wellbeing of the pupil in question, who is now an adult, her family and the senior officials involved, who, until recently, were themselves members of that union.The NASUWT continues to ignore that the Royal Gibraltar Police, having all facts at their disposal, have not ‘acted decisively’ in bringing a prosecution, which, the Government once again reminds the teachers’ union, is a hugely important factor which should give any reasonable representative organisation pause for thought.

